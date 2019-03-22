Iran condemns ISIL-led terrorist attack in Kabul

At least six people were killed and 23 others injured after three blasts hit Shia neighborhood of Kabul on Thursday, where people were celebrating Nowruz. On Friday, ISIL claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Ghasemi censured the terrorist attack and expressed deepest sympathies to Afghan government and nation and to families of victims, wishing swift recovery for those injured.

The culture of Nowruz is a unifying force among the various ethnic groups of regional countries, he said adding, the attack shows that ISIL is unifying elements in the region.

“We are sure that they [ISIL] will not achieve their sinister intentions to create divisions among regional countries,” he stressed.

