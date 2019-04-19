Iran, EU discuss developments in Afghanistan

The EU envoy met and held talks with Iranian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Morteza Sarmadi, and Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday.

According to a Friday statement of Foreign Ministry, the Iranian officials have underscored the role of Afghanistan’s constitution during peace negotiations and the need to guard achievements of Afghanistan’s nation in the past 18 years.

The European envoy, for his part, has highlighted similar views of the EU and Iran regarding peace in Afghanistan while expressing readiness to cooperate with Iran to establish regional peace.

Also in a Friday tweet, Kobia described meetings as “constructive”, adding, “Sharing similar views on threats/interests. Trying to help the stability/security of the region.”

