Multiple blasts hit crowd in SW Afghanistan, kill at least 4

A spokesman for the provincial governor, Umer Zwak, told Anadolu Agency the blasts rocked the Farmers' Day celebrations in connection with spring festivities in provincial capital, Lashkargah.

The local Shamshad News reported the provincial governor, deputy governor, deputy head of the spy agency and several other officials were among those wounded in the explosions in Lashkargah.

According to early reports, the blasts have killed at least 4 people, leaving 11 others injured.

The attack came two days after ISIL terrorists targeted a Shia gathering in Kabul, killing 6 and wounding 23 people.

MNA/Anadolu/PR