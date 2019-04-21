ICT min. offers condolences to Afghanistan over Sat. suicide attack

During the phone conversation on Sunday, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Afghanistan Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) yesterday, offering condolences to Shahzad Aryobee, minister of Communications and Information Technology on the ‘martyrdom’ of seven personnel in the attack.

The MCIT building in Kabul came under attack on Saturday afternoon. Eight people were reported to have been killed while ten more were injured, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

KI/IRN83286220