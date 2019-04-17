Paul Schrader comes to Iran to attend 2019 Fajr Filmfest.

He will hold a workshop on transcendental style in film, as well.

Born July 22, 1946, Schrader has penned some cinematic classics. Schrader’s script about an obsessed New York City taxi driver became Martin Scorsese’s film Taxi Driver (1976), which was nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture and won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Besides Taxi Driver, Scorsese also drew on scripts by Schrader for the boxing tale Raging Bull (1980), co-written with Mardik Martin, The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), and Bringing Out the Dead (1999).

Schrader has also directed several feature films, including his directing debut crime drama, Blue Collar (1978), Hardcore (1979), American Gigolo (1980), his 1982 remake of the horror classic Cat People, the biographical drama Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters (1985), the true life biopic Patty Hearst (1988), The Comfort of Strangers (1990), the cult film Light Sleeper (1992), the drama Affliction (1997), and the biographical film Auto Focus (2002).

Schrader received his first Oscar nomination in 2018, for original screenplay for First Reformed. He also directed the film, in which Ethan Hawke stars as a small-town parish pastor undergoing a deep crisis of faith. His book, Transcendental style in film: Ozu, Bresson, Dreyer is translated to Persian.

Other special guests of the 37th FIFF include Dimitri Alips, international sales manager of Courant 3d Film Festival; Julie Bertucelli, who worked as assistant Director to a series of well-known directors including Krystof Kieslowski, Bertrand Tavernier, and Rithy Panh; Turkish writer and film critic Rıza Oylum, Romanian director and screenwriter Adina Pintilie, and Chinese producer and director Liu Xuan.

Presided over by award-winning writer and director Seyyed Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 18-26.

MS/PR