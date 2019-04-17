37th FIFF names jury members for different sections

This year’s jury members are A-list filmmakers, writers, university scholars, festival organizers, actors, producers, critics and researchers from Iran and across the globe. Some of them have won awards and many are jury members in other international film festivals as well.

Chinese director Wang Xiaoshuai, Oscar-winning Dutch director and screenwriter Mike van Diem, Turkish actor and director Muzaffer Özdemir, and Iranian actor Navid Mohammadzadeh, are among those to decide winners of International Competition (Cinema Salvation) section.

Rounding out the International Competition jury are Macedonian actress Labina Mitevska, German film director Peter Fleischmann, and Iranian director and screenwriter Narges Abyar.

Members of the Jury for the Eastern Vista (Panorama of Films from Asian & Islamic Countries) are Iranian director Khosro Masoumi, Georgian director Rusudan Glurjidze, and Syrian producer Rehab Ayoub.

Interfaith Award Jury will include Iranian writer and researcher Seyyed Mohammad Hossein Navab, Portuguese director and producer Inês Mendes Gil, and Irish writer, director and producer Douglas P. Fahleson.

NETPAC Jury is made up of Indian writer, editor and translator Latika Padgaonkar, Iranian producer Seyyed Gholamreza Mousavi, and Pakistani writer and film critic Aijaz Gul.

Iranian actor and director Behrouz Shoeibi, Lebanese screenwriter and director Ghassan Salhab, and Iraqi film critic and editor Ammar Hadi Al-Arady, will select winner of the Best First Film Award.

International Critics Jury is comprised of Tajik film critic and director Sadullo Rakhimov, Iranian writer, film critic and director Robert Safarian, and German journalist and film critic Barbara Lorey.

MS/PR