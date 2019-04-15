37th Fajr Filmfest. unveils lineup for intl. competition

The event, known as Iran's most anticipated international cinematic event, includes 109 titles from 75 countries in its screening program. Of which, 30 foreign and Iranian feature and short films are vying for the top prize. The program includes 24 foreign and 6 Iranian titles.

The Lineup for Feature Films includes:

Sweet Agony 2 (Iran, 2019) by Alireza Davoudnejad, Dance with Me! (Iran, 2019) by Soroush Sehat, The Charcoal (Iran, France, 2019) by Esmaeel Monsef, A Russian Youth (Russia, 2019) by Alexander Zolotukhin, A Shelter Among the Clouds (Albania, Romania, 2018) by Robert Budina, Before the Frost (Denmark, 2018) by Michael Noer, Belonging (Turkey, Canada, France, 2019) by Burak Çevik, Bille (Latvia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, 2018) by Inara Kolmane, Erased (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, 2018) by Miha Mazzini & Dusan Joksimovic, Irina (Bulgaria, 2018) by Nadejda Koseva, Joel (Argentina, 2018) by Carlos Sorin, Spring Sparrow (China, 2019) by Jingxiang Li, Wackersdorf (Germany, 2018) by Oliver Haffner, Werewolf (Poland, Germany, Netherlands, 2018) by Adrian Panek, and 'Widow of Silence' (India, 2018) by Praveen Morchhale.

15 titles have been selected to vie in the Short Films section, including Disrupted (South Korea, 2019) by Sun-yong Bak, Excess Will Save Us (Sweden, 2018) by Morgane Dziurla-Petit, Good Intentions (United Kingdom, 2018) by Anna Mantzaris, and 'The Stop' (Poland, 2018) by Bartosz Reetz.

Presided over by award-winning writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival will be held in Tehran on April 18-26.

MS/