Serbian, Polish envoys visit 37th FIFF in Tehran

Poland’s chargé d’affaires, Wojciech Unolt, who paid a visit to the 37th Fajr International Film Festival on Friday, said movies and other cultural programs have helped deepen cultural ties between Iran and Poland, according to the festival's media department.

He said tourism industry could help strengthen bilateral relations in a host of fields. He also named Iranian Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi as an influential figure among Europeans who follow the Iranian cinema, saying while his movies, such as About Eli, A Separation, and The Salesman, talk about certain problems in Iranian society, they are in fact universal.

Dragan Todorovic, the ambassador of Republic of Serbia, also visited the 37th Fajr International Film Festival on Friday.

Speaking to the FIFF Press Office, the top diplomat said cultural events like film festivals and cultural weeks help improve ties between the two countries.

"Our people know a lot about Iranian cinema and its directors. This helps broaden diplomatic relations," he said.

"Fajr is a good opportunity for Iranian audiences to watch movies from the Balkans, too. This way, they can find out more about our cultural commonalities," he added.

Presided over by writer and director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th Fajr International Film Festival is underway in Tehran until April 26.

