17 April 2019 - 13:32

Simorgh Intl. Filmfest. recieves over 2,000 titles from 107 countries

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – The secretariat of the 10th Simorgh International Film Festival, dedicated to films on health promotion, has so far received 2,306 titles from 107 countries.

The manager of the international section of the 10th edition of Simorgh International Film Festival made the announcement on Wednesday, while reminding that the festival will continue to receive submissions for international productions until 30th April, 2019.

According to him, India, Brazil, the United States, Turkey, Spain, France, Italy, UK, Russia, and Germany have submitted the highest number of films to the festival.

The festival only accepts short films, animations and posters from foreign participants, he added.

The theme of the festival is the maintenance and improvement of physical, mental, social and spiritual health, including but not limited to emphasis on health education;  studying the consequences of social damages and their effects on individual health; mental health; rehabilitation of chronic diseases; culture-building in the area of organ transplantation and blood donation; and peace and the world free from violence.

The 10th Simorgh International Film Festival will be held in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 18 – 21, 2019.

