Iran welcomes presence of the Turkish investors: VP Jahangiri

In the meeting with the Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Ors on Tuesday, Es’hagh Jahangiri, Iran’s First Vice President, praised the Ors’s command of Farsi language as an advantage to further enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Turkey.

Jhanagiri said that the two countries continued to expand their bilateral relations even after the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal last May and re-imposition of sanctions, saying that the removal of banking obstacles can help the both sides to develop bilateral trade despite US pressures.

The Iranian first vice-president said that that Iran welcomes the presence of the Turkish investors in the country, stressing that the two sides have the capacity to increase annual bilateral trade to the target $ 30 billion.

The Turkish ambassador, for his part, stressed the necessity of expanding bilateral trade ties, saying “through the efforts of both sides to remove banking barriers and actions such as using the local currencies of the two countries in trade transactions, the two countries can achieve positive results in enhancing the level of cooperation and economic relations.”

Stating that the two countries share same viewpoints on Syria, Ors added "I hope that through the cooperation of the two countries, we will witness the settlement of Syria’s issue in near future.”

