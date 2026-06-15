Iranian negotiators abide by Leader's guidlines: President

Pezeshkian made the comments in a gathering of the senior government officials, provincial governors in Tehran on Monday.

He expressed his gratitutde to the members of the negotiating team, including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in talks that led to the MoU with the US to end the war on the country, saying that "This achievement has been the result of exemplary unity, empathy, and coordination between the three branches of government and the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the full implementation of the agreements."

He said that "If the other party complies with its commitments, the [MoU] can lay ground for resolving many of the region's problems and creating new conditions in the international arena."

" The Zionist regime's concern and anger over this process (MoU) is also a clear sign of the success and victory of the Iranian nation," he said, adding that, "by God's grace, this path will continue with authority."

The President emphasized that, "The negotiating team that will be dispatched to sign the deal will not deviate from the frameworks and policies determined by the Leader on the Islamic Revolutions by any means. All measures will be taken within the framework of national interests and the redlines drawn by the [Islamic] Establishment."

MNA/6861243