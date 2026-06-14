Missile launchers are getting prepared, Velayati says

"A miscalculation in Beirut ended patience and the order was issued. The zero hour has arrived and the launchers are getting ready," wrote Velyati in a post on his social networking website account on Sunday evening.

He continued, "Hezbollah is a fragment of the Axis of Resistance. If the fire of mischief in Lebanon is not extinguished, the two powerful arms of geography, Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, will squeeze your economic arteries to the point of strategic suffocation."

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