Enemy realized it must respect Iran after defeats: Gen.Hatami

He said on Monday that the enemy has fully understood after the two recent wars imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime that the Islamic Revolution and the bond between the Iranian nation and the Islamic Establishment are far stronger than its misconceptions.

He added that Iran confronted the world's biggest power alongside its ruthless and criminal ally during the US-Israeli imposed wars.

"Enemies thought that they could inflict severe damage on the sacred Islamic establishment, the Islamic Revolution, and our beloved country, but their calculations and assumptions proved utterly wrong," the army chief emphasized.

Major General Hatami pointed out that Iran's Armed Forces and the entire nation are indebted to the sacrifices of the martyrs, foremost among them Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and top military commanders.

He hailed the nightly presence of Iranians in the streets across the country to renew allegiance to Iran and the Islamic Establishment.

He said the enemy harbored grave misconceptions and would never be able to achieve its objectives.

Hatami said following the US-Israeli imposed wars, the armed forces learned how to confront the criminal United States and waste not even a single moment on the path of progress.

“Even now, we strive to put the enemy in its place, and God willing, this achieved victory will be consolidated,” the top commander added.

During the 40-day war, he noted, the enemy assumed that everything would come to an end after the “deeply bitter and difficult” martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei.

"Yet again, the great Iranian nation rose up, and the enemies were thwarted," Iran's army chief commander stressed.

MNA