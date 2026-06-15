Talks to start right after signing of MoU in Switzerland: FM

“On Friday, a meeting between the heads of the delegations of the two sides is likely to take place in Switzerland, and a MoU between Iran and the US will be signed, followed by the first round of subsequent negotiations,” Araghchi said on Monday, Press TV reported.

The minister made the remarks after a meeting with members of the Economic Committee of the Iranian parliament, where he discussed the potential economic benefits of the MoU signed with the US.

Araghchi said the MoU, which was virtually signed on Sunday, would create economic benefits for Iran although he insisted the country would not rely on those benefits for all of its needs.

He said discussions about the lifting of US sanctions on Iran and the country’s nuclear program will be held during the 60-day period of negotiations, which he said could be extended.

The top diplomat warned, however, that Iran would pursue the talks with the US with mistrust and caution because of Washington’s history of breaking its promises in previous rounds of negotiations.

“We have a history of broken promises, non-compliance, and the tearing up of agreements,” said Araghchi.

He said the MoU signed late on Sunday sets obligations for both Iran and the US, some of which will be implemented from Monday and the rest after the final and actual signing of the agreement on Friday.

MNA