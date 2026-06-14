Iran FM blasts Israeli strike on Beirut’s Dahiyah district

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said the Israeli attack, carried out on June 14, resulted in the deaths and injuries of several Lebanese civilians.

According to the statement, the attack constitutes not only a clear breach of Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also a serious violation of the ceasefire understanding reached on April 8, 2026, between Iran and the United States.

The ministry further emphasized that the United States bears direct responsibility for Israel’s actions and for repeated violations of the ceasefire by Israel against both Lebanon and Iran. It stressed that the Islamic Republic remains determined to take all necessary measures to exercise its inherent right to self-defense.

Iran also warned that the United States and Israel would be held accountable for the dangerous consequences of what it described as Israel’s escalating and destabilizing actions, which threaten regional peace and security.

MNA