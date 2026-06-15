Iran-US MoU includes ending war on all fronts, Lebanon

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday held at the threshold of the mourning month of Muharram, he emphasized that finalization of the text of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war brought out an immediate and permanent halt to the military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, and terminating the US naval blockade against Iran.

Turning to the war of aggression waged by the United States and Israeli regime against Iran, Baghaei noted that US and Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities over the past year and the international community did not emerge victorious from this test.

He further pointed out that Iran lost a large number of senior commanders and civilians during the war of aggression waged by the US and Israel against the country.

Israeli regime has attempted to sabotage the emerging understanding reached between Tehran and Washington to end the war, but asserted that resistance turned the Israeli “malice” into an opportunity to secure the interests of Iran and Lebanon.

“Future generations will see that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its allies did not allow the Zionist regime’s vile acts to disrupt our focus on securing the supreme interests of Iran and Lebanon,” Baghaei underlined.

“In fact, this crime strengthened the cohesion and power of the resistance front against the Zionist regime,” he pointed out.

Baghaei confirmed that a memorandum of understanding has been finalized between Iran and the United States aimed at ending “the imposed war by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran on all fronts, including Lebanon.”

“In the past 24 hours, we have witnessed major developments, the finalization of this understanding is a very significant breakthrough,” he said, adding, "This achievement is the result of the legendary resistance of the Iranian people against the aggression and criminality of two evil actors equipped with all material means.”

The spokesman expressed gratitude to the Iranian public, saying, “We thank all our people and all segments of the Iranian nation who, over these 110 days, have been the backbone of the defenders of the homeland on both the military and diplomatic fronts.”

Baghaei also condemned attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. “They attacked Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations, and unfortunately, the international community, specifically the Board of Governors and the International Atomic Energy Agency, … failed to fulfill their duty regarding this illegal act by the US and the Zionist regime.”

“We will not forget that during that aggressive war, we lost a number of senior commanders and dear Iranian citizens,” he reiterated.

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