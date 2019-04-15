Rouhani instructs 7 governors for full readiness amid new wave of rainfalls

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency 'President.ir' on Monday, in the phone calls that were made on Monday with governor-generals of South Khorasan, Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormozgan, Kerman, Khorasan Razavi, Lorestan and Khuzestan provinces, President Hassan Rouhani required them to boost cooperation and synergy.

The governor-generals reported on the situation and the status of their regions and the measures taken for managing the new round of rainfalls.

The president also went on to appreciate all people and relief workers who have worked hard during the recent floods.

MNA/President.ir