Floods incur over $942m loss to Iran's agricultural sector

Addressing the Parliament’s open session on Sunday, Hojjati noted that the southern Khuzestan province has been hit the worst with 30 trillion rials ($217.4 million) of damage inflicted on its agricultural infrastructure so far.

The figures could go up in the coming days, he added.

Most damages were inflicted to the crop farms, gardens, chicken farms and other sectors in the industry including animal husbandry, beekeeping sectors.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

MR/IRN83277062