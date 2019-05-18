Floods incurred over $241mn loss to Iran's roads

“Some 14,000 kilometers of roads and about 3,000 meters of bridges have been damaged in the flood,” he said.

“The most damages have occurred in provinces of Lorestan, Khuzestan, Golestan, Ilam and Kermanshah,” he added.

As he informed, the ministry has started renovation of the damaged roads using one trillion (about $6.89 million) of its own financial resources.

In late May-Early April, devastating floods hit 400 villages and cities in 15 provinces, including Khouzestan. Some 78 roads linking cities and 2,199 roads connecting villages have been blocked by the floods and some 84 bridges are destructed in the flood-stricken areas.

As reported earlier on April 14, heavy rainfalls and flash floods sweeping across much of the provinces caused above 130 trillion rials ($942 million) to the country’s agricultural sector. The southern Khuzestan province has been hit the worst with 30 trillion rials ($217.4 million) of damage inflicted on its agricultural infrastructure. The announced figures were expected to increase by passing of time.

HJ/IRN 83318634