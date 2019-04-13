Rouhani briefed on plans of 4 vice-presidencies, sport ministry, CBI

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency 'President.ir', in the meetings that were held on Saturday with Vice-President and Head of Plan and Budget Organization Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Vice-President for Legal Affairs Laaya Joneidi, Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs Sorena Sattari, Vice- President and Head of Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar, and Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati, they reported on their performances on plans for the new year.

MNA/President.ir