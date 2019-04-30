Iran thrashes Lebanon at AFC U19 Women’s C’ships

The national Iranian U19 women’s football team took on Lebanese girls team for its last match at the group stage of the AFC U19 Women’s Championships on Tuesday and easily defeated its western Asian opponent 5-1.

In their first match at the group stage, the Iranian girls drew against Vietnam, while they were defeated by South Korean team in their second match.

Lebanon had been thrashed by South Korea 9-0 in its first match followed by another 4-1 defeat versus Vietnamese team.

South Korean girls top the Group A of the Asian Championships and have already advanced to the final stage of the competitions.

Iran and Vietnam have collected 4 points each so far and in order to advance to the next stage, Iran has to wait for the result of the match between Vietnam and South Korea.

The final stage of the AFC U19 Women’s Championships will be held in Thailand later this year in fall.

KI/IRN83297883