7 dead, 14 injured in road accident on Tehran-Saveh highway

The Director of Iran's Emergency Medical Services Pir-Hossein Kolivand told Mehr correspondent this afternoon that a chain accident took place at 2:00 PM local time on the Tehran-Saveh highway, nearly two kilometers past Robatkarim in the suburb of the capital Tehran.

Kolivand said that the first crash occurred between two cars followed by several vehicles, including a bus, which crashed into one another on the highway.

He said that seven people lost their lives in the chain accident, while 14 others were injured.

The national emergency head further added that as many as 8 ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene, including a bus ambulance, in addition to an emergency helicopter.

The director also said that the Tehran-Saveh highway has been reopened now.

