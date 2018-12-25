Ayatollah Khamenei offers condolences on loss of lives in bus crash in Tehran

After a bus carrying university students turned over, killing 9 and injuring 28 others, according to the latest update, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message to express regret over the tragic accident.

The Leader’s message begins with expressing regret over the loss of the precious lives of eight students and the injury of several others, receiving it as deeply sorrowful and painful news.

Ayatollah Khamenei further sympathized with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured and patience for their families from almighty God.

KI/4495478