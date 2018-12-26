Rouhani urges officials to look closely into deadly bus accident

“I hereby pray to the Almighty for our children and valuable assets of the country’s future who lost their lives in the tragic accident and wish their bereaved families patience and rewards and the injured swift recovery,” the official website of Iranian President quoted him as saying.

He added, “it is essential that the related authorities look into the causes of this accident closely, carry out all necessary measures and solutions for stopping such accidents from happening again, and adopt the necessary medical measures for swifter recovery of the injured.”

On Tuesday noon, a bus carrying students of the Tehran-based Azad University rolled over in north Tehran. The death toll has raised to 10 also leaving 26 others injured. Initial reports claimed that the driver had suffered a heart attack which led to the losing control of the bus. However, there are reports that brake failure has caused the deadly accident. Officials are still studying the causes of this accident.

