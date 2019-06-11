Iran, Afghanistan sign MoU on peaceful nuclear coop.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the two sides during the visit of a delegation from Afghanistan Atomic Energy High Commission to Iran on Monday.

The Afghan delegation was visiting Iran to get acquainted with the country’s achievements in nuclear industry, and to expand bilateral nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes. The visit was made in coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEI).

Under the MoU, the two sides will cooperate in various nuclear-related fields, especially regarding human resources capacity building, and the application of atomic energy in healthcare and agriculture.

MS/IRN83347880