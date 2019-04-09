MPs sign triple-urgency bill on designating US military as terrorist group

A number of Iranian lawmakers have signed a ‘triple-urgency’ bill today, calling for the designation of US military as a terrorist group. They have cited the reason for the measure as being “the terrorist nature of the United States regime, particularly that part of the American military and security forces and the US Central Command which have been carrying out acts of terrorism in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iran in the past quarter-century, and have given overt support to terrorist plans.”

The move comes as the administration of US President Donald Trump in a Monday statement designated the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.

The one-article bill presented to the Parliament considers the “regime of the United States as a sponsor of terrorism, and the US Central Command (US CENTCOM) and all its affiliated forces as a terrorist group.”

The bill gives all the armed forces across the world, particularly those freedom-seeking ones, the right for military retaliation against US military and security forces in the West Asia region, and calls on them to hand over the arrested American troops to the Islamic Republic of Iran for trials.

Furthermore, all bases and properties of the United States and its allies in the West Asian region will be considered as no longer having immunity, and confiscation and seizure of them will be the “inalienable right” of the countries of the region, the bill concludes.

