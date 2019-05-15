Iran not interested in war with US: MP

“Surely, US won’t take this risk to enter military war with Iran since we have strengthened our deterrence ability,” Mojtaba Zonnour, Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Nuclear Committee, told Mehr correspondent on Wednesday.

“If US wages a military attack on Iran, it will surely face a respond,” he said adding that Iran will strike more blows to America than vice versa.

“We are not the one who starts a war and we are not interested in that. We use our capabilities to avoid any war,” he highlighted.

“Given the cost that we have created for the enemy to wage a war, they certainly will not do that, and these are merely political threats to gain privileges.”

“Be sure that there will be no military conflict between Iran and America,” he highlighted.

On Tuesday, Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei highlighted that there will not be a military confrontation as neither Iran nor the US seeks war because the Americans know that the war will not be beneficial for them.

US has reportedly deployed USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group and the bombers into the Persian Gulf claiming to counter Tehran. Tensions have raised between Tehran and Washington after Trump administration's decision in May 2018 to withdraw from the Nuclear Deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and to re-impose sanctions which were lifted under the JCPOA. US pressure campaign on Iran is not limited to sanctions: it has also put Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on its list of foreign terrorist organization.

Iran, in response, has designated US Central Command (CENTCOM) in the Middle East as a terrorist organization. After a year since US' withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran announced it would reduce some of its commitments under JCPOA, urging other signatories to comply with their own commitments and stand against the US unilateralism.

MAH/4615908