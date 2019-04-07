Iran, Iraq ink MoU for setting up gas-supply network in Iraq

Developing joint oil and gas fields, modernizing Iraqi old and aging refineries, setting up gas-supply network and exporting technical-engineering services are of the salient oil agreements inked between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

He made the remarks Sunday on the sidelines of visit of Iraqi oil minister from Energy Industries Engineering and Design (EIED) Company.

Talks are underway for constructing pipeline from Iraqi Basra to Abadan for the transfer of product, he said, adding, “we hope that this project will be implemented.”

Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys vast potentials and capabilities in oil, gas and petrochemical industry, Zamaninia noted.

The deputy oil minister added, “Iran is unique of its kind in the world in terms of gas-supply network, so that Iraqi government is eagerly interested in developing its gas-supply network system in cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He reiterated, “currently, it is the best opportunity for increasing cooperation and collaboration in oil industry of the two countries in political terms.”

According to him, a number of Iraqi students will study Oil Engineering at Tehran University.

