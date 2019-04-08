Gas accounts for 76% share of SPGC output

Natural gas is at the maximum output of the company, he said, adding, “gas and gas condensates account for 76 and 10 percent of total production volume of the company respectively.”

Sulfur accounts for more than six percent share of total revenues of the company, he added.

He put the share of liquid gas of the company at about six percent and said, “ethane is one of the most important products of the company which accounts for 1.6 percent share in terms of revenues.”

The company benefits from highly experienced and skilled manpower, he said, adding the sector has contributed to about 0.2 percent share of company in terms of revenues.

Earlier, the chief executive of the company had announced a considerable nine million increase of barrels of gas condensates in the past year.

