Iraq optimistic about developing electricity coop. with Iran

He made the remarks late on Saturday during his meeting with Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and said, “perspective of cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq in the field of electricity is very diverse, so that Iraq is optimistic to enhance electricity cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran vehemently.”

Iraqi Minister of Electricity, who has accompanied Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi during his two-day official visit to Tehran, pointed out that joint committee of the two ministries is tasked with operationalizing previous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for the development of Iraqi electricity infrastructures.”

Turning to his visit with Iranian minister of energy, he said, “expert-level session was held in continuation of our previous talks with regard to the development of Iraqi electricity in cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Turning to the export of gas and electricity from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, Al Khateeb said, “we will continue to import gas and electricity from the Islamic Republic of Iran as long as power plants and gas fields in Iraq are attained self-sufficiency.”

Iraqi energy imports from the Islamic Republic of Iran is temporary which will last for about two and three years at large, he added.

It should be noted that Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Tehran on Saturday morning at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation.

MA/IRN83267012