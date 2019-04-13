NPC exports 20 tons of petrochemicals last year

CEO of Nouri Petrochemical Company Taghi Sanei made the remarks on Friday night in a meeting to study problems facing petrochemical units in the presence of minister of Intelligence and added, “of total 56 active petrochemical units in the country, 20 of which are located in Mahshahr while 16 of which are in Assalouyeh.”

Other petrochemical units have been distributed in various regions of the country, he added.

He put total volume of petrochemicals produced by petrochemical units in the country at 50 million tons annually.”

Construction operation of 60 petrochemical units is underway in the nationwide, he said, adding, “once all these petrochemical units are put into operation, total production volume of petrochemicals will increase up to 120 million tons per annum.”

Provision of feedstock is the current major concern of petrochemical units in the country, he noted.

Petrochemical industry in Iran is the economic doctrine of the country, he said, adding, “if development and expansion of petrochemical units is taken into consideration in the country, it will help generate more employment opportunities and boom economy in the country considerably.”

Nouri Petrochemical Company was launched in 2017, he said, adding, “with the annual production of 4.5 million tons of aromatics, this industrial and production unit is regarded as one of the largest production units of this product in the country.”

