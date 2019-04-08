No regime can affect Iran-Iraq growing relations: MP

Referring to Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s visit to Iran, Ali Najafi Khoshroudi said on Monday that “Iran and Iraq are two neighboring countries that, despite the ups and downs in their history of relations, are now cooperating in various economic, commercial, cultural and tourism spheres, and have a good relationship in consolidating peace and security in the region.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has made unparalleled contributions to the fight against terrorism in Iraq and has long stood alongside the Iraqi government and people, and we now expect that in the face of cruel sanctions imposed by the US against Iran, the Iraqi government will be alongside the Iranian nation and government,” he added.

“Iran's strategic policy has consistently been to strengthen intra-regional cooperation,” he noted.

Khoshroudi went on to say that despite the emphasis of the Islamic Republic on the development and strengthening of regional cooperation, some countries are sowing discord and disagreement in the region instead of striving to consolidate peace and security.

“Those countries and regimes which seek to sow discord cannot undermine Iran-Iraq relations,” he stressed.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Tehran on Saturday morning for a two-day state visit at the official invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields is the focus of negotiation between senior officials on this visit.

