Iran, Iraq top military officials discuss bilateral cooperation

Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Armed Forces Gen. Othman Al-Ghanimi met here in Tehran.

Iranian commander noted that he was in Khuzestan province due to flood conditions and has just arrived in Tehran for this meeting. Bagheri said that he is eyeing for the official visit Al-Ghanimi to Iran which is due after the month of Ramadan.

Touching upon their recent meeting in Syria, Bagheri hoped that meetings and cooperation between the two neighboring countries would continue in the future.

For his part, the Iraqi commander praised the status of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, hoping for a further boost in different sections.

He also described yesterday’s meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi as effective. Iraq will not let others use its soil against Iran, he quoted Iraqi PM as saying in the meeting.

Heading a high-ranking delegation Iraqi PM arrived in Tehran on Saturday for a two-day official visit.

