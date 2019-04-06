Iran central bank chief to visit Iraq in near future

According to Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Public Relations Department, during the talks between Iranian President and visiting Iraqi prime minister in Tehran today, the two sides agreed that in order to complete and pave the way for the implementation of bilateral financial and banking agreements signed between the two countries earlier this year, Governor of Iran’s Central Bank Abdolnasser Hemmati will pay a visit to Iraq in the earnest.

During the visit, Hemmati will hold meetings with the Iraqi central bank chief and some other Iraqi banking and financial officials.

This will be the third visit by him to Iraq since the start of 2019. During a visit of an Iranian banking delegation headed by Hemmati to the neighboring country back in February the central banks of Iran and Iraq signed an agreement to remove barriers to bilateral financial and banking relations in the face of US anti-Iran sanctions. The deal focuses on a new mechanism to facilitate the repayment of Iraq’s electricity and gas dues to Iran and open a channel for the businesses of the two countries to conduct their mutual transactions.

KI/4582870