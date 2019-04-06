Iraq owes much of its stability to Iran: Iraqi PM

He made the remark on Saturday in a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran helped us in the fight against terrorism and we managed to achieve many victories that contributed to the current peace and stability in Iraq,” Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said at the presser. “Today, [leaders] from all around the world visit Iraq, and we are witness to a transformation that is to the benefit of both the Iraqi people and the rest of the countries in the region.”

We believe that it was due to Iran’s support that Iraq succeeded in reaching this point, he added.

“We are seeking to further expand relations between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Adil Abdul-Mahdi stressed.

He went on on to add that Iraq also seeks to develop ties with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Egypt and other countries in the Middle East region.

“We seek to establish a stable and peaceful region in which the era of wars has come to an end,” he said, adding that the only solution to Yemeni crisis is a political approach.

The Iraqi prime minister also stressed that his country is resolved to prevent any groups from using its soil to launch threats against Iran.

