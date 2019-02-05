Iran central bank chief arrives in Baghdad to discuss banking relations, Iraq debts

Abdolnasser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) arrived in Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Tuesday afternoon to hold talks with Iraqi officials on future banking cooperation as well as discussing repayment of Iraq’s electricity and gas bills to Iran.

Upon his arrival in Baghdad airport, Hemmati was greeted by his Iraqi counterpart Ali Al Alagh.

The CBI governor posted a message on his Instagram account after a brief meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, saying “I had initial talks with Dr. Alagh, who had come to the airport to welcome the Iranian delegation. Given the positive view of him that I have, I hope we will have good negotiations to advance the two countries’ interests.”

