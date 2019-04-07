Central bank fully controls foreign exchange market, says governor

Speaking to reporters today, Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said that while the enemies were seeking last year and are still trying hard to destabilize the country’s foreign exchange market with designing different plots, the CBI succeeded in foiling the conspiracies, and now the market is fully under control of the CBI.

Hemmati said as it had been previously announced, an organized market will be launched within two weeks to fill the gap between the prices in the free and the official markets in order to bring the market oscillation under more control.

He added about the foreign currencies organized market that its board of directors have been selected but the work is going on the necessary computerized platform and other requirements, which are expected to finish by the end of this month (Apr. 20).

He described last Iranian year of 1397 (which ended on March 20) as a very difficult for the Iranian economy, saying in the second half the year, the CBI took necessary measures to tackle the challenges and foil the foreign plots in the forex market.

On the CBI plan to merge four military-linked banks into Bank Sepah, the CBI governor said there will be not haste and necessary steps will be taken gradually.

