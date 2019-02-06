Iraq’s political leadership supports banking agreements with Iran: Pres. Salih

Iraqi President Barham Salih made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Governor of Iran’s Central Bank.

Abdolnasser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) arrived in Iraqi capital of Baghdad yesterday to hold talks with Iraqi officials on future banking cooperation as well as discussing repayment of Iraq’s electricity and gas dues to Iran. Since yesterday, he has met with high-ranking Iraqi officials, including the prime minister and his Iraqi counterpart.

According to a report by the CBI, in the today’s meeting between Hemmati and Salih, the two sides declared their support for the central bank of Iran and Iraq's mechanisms to facilitate financial and monetary cooperation with the aim of expanding the economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The Iraqi president, furthermore, expressed his happiness with the agreement reached by the central banks of the two countries during the visit of Iranian banking delegation to the Republic of Iraq and called for further negotiations to overcome the obstacles to economic and trade cooperation between the public and private sectors of the two countries. He also vowed the support of Iraq’s political leadership for the bilateral negotiations.

