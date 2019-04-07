Supporting “domestic production”, main priority of banking system in current year

For this purpose, Hemmati called on all chief executives of banks to help boom production sector through granting facilities to the industrial and production units.

He made the remarks on Sunday among chief executives and members of the Board of Directors of the banks, finance and credit associations and said, “despite many ups and downs and conspiracies waged by enemies against the country, banking system of the country took effective steps and managed to solve relevant problems.”

Turning to the concentration of enemy on the Money and Foreign Exchange Market in order to attain its malicious objectives, he said, "in the past year (ended March 20, 2019), enemy had orchestrated special program in order to disrupt Money and FOREX Market but it [enemy] failed and could not realize its objective in this field.”

Hemmati evaluated activity and performance of banking system of the country in the previous year (ended Mar. 20, 2019) ‘appropriate and positive’ and added, “it is expected that banking system would be managed appropriately in the current year (started March 21, 2019) especially in the field of controlling liquidity.”

Head of Money and Credit Council also referred to the unexpected events in the early days of the current year and added, “unfortunately, a great number of people faced serious problems in the wake of devastating flood in most provinces of the country.”

He promised flood-hit people across the country that CBI will make its utmost effort to solve problems facing these people through offering necessary facilities and loans.

