Badr proposes motion in Iraqi parl. against anti-Iran US sanctions

According to Iraqi al-Malouma news agency, Karim Alivi from the Badr fraction said Sunday that the Parliament should approve a bill against the United States sanctions on Iran.

He said that Iran was the only country that stood alongside Iraq when the ISIL terrorist group had occupied one third of his country, requiring the Iraqi parliament and government to act positively in response to Iran’s support.

The lawmaker described the anti-Iran US sanctions as unilateral and illegal, calling on the parliamentary fractions to propose and approve a motion against them.

The United States has had to extend sanctions waivers for Iraq several times so far, while many Iraqi political groups and religious clergy call for continuation of trade ties with Iraq despite Washington's pressures.

