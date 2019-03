Moreover, flooding thoroughfares and streets of Shiraz, the severe rainfall hit the tomb of Cyrus the Great.

Pasargadae was the capital of the Achaemenid Empire under Cyrus the Great (559–530 BC), who ordered its construction. It is located near the city of Shiraz, in what is now Iran. Today it is an archaeological site and one of Iran's UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

MA/4576093