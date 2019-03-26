Judiciary chief calls for judicial officials to aid flood-hit provinces

For this purpose, the judiciary chief in a message sent to the General Inspection Office of Iran and judicial authorities of the country called on them to expedite services to the flood-hit areas of the country precisely.

The full text of his message is as follows, “the news of spread of devastating flood in the provinces of the country especially in the historic city of Shiraz made me sad which claimed lives of many people. I seize this opportunity to express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of victims and pray the Almighty God for the speedy recovery of the injured. For this purpose, I call on all judicial officials in the nationwide to cooperate with other responsible organizations for alleviating problems facing flood-stricken people.”

