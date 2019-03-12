MPs appreciate Leader’s decision to appoint Raeisi as judiciary chief

On Tuesday, 260 Iranian lawmakers signed a statement to praise the Leader’s choice

The statement notes that Raeisi’s long experience in the Judiciary Branch will significantly help the body to deal with different issues.

“We also expect the new judiciary chief to tap the potentials of young Revolutionary elite and to put effort to uproot corruption in the society,” added the statement.

Lawmakers also appreciated efforts of Ayatollah Amoli Larijani for his 10-year tenure in the Judiciary Branch, wishing him health and success.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was appointed as Judiciary Chief of the country last week by the decree of Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Raeisi has held several top-level posts in the judiciary. He was the prosecutor of several cities, including the capital Tehran, Karaj and Hamedan, before serving as the prosecutor-general of the country. Later, He also became the head of the General Inspectorate Organization of Iran which is affiliated to the judiciary.

Since 2016, Raeisi has been the custodian of Astan Qods Razavi, a major institution in charge of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), the eighth Shia Imam.

