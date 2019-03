According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Judiciary, Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with the judicial officials on Monday.

Raeisi’s call for a global action against racisim and terrorism comes a few days after a white supremacist attacked two mosques in New Zealand, killing 50 innocent Muslims and injuring dozens more, some of whom are in critical condition.

KI/4571324