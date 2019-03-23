Iran sympathizes with China over chemical plant blast

In a Saturday statement, Ghasemi expressed deepest sympathies to Chinese nation and people over the tragic explosion, also wishing swift recovery for those injured.

A powerful blast at a chemical plant in the city of Yancheng, located in China's eastern Jiangsu province claimed lives of 64 people. 28 people are believed to be missing after the incident

Cao Lubao, the mayor of Yancheng, said Saturday that 617 people had asked for medical assistance after the incident, including 523 people who had sustained various injuries due to the blast. Cao noted that 143 people were still receiving medical treatment on Saturday.

