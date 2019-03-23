  1. Politics
23 March 2019 - 14:33

Iran sympathizes with China over chemical plant blast

Iran sympathizes with China over chemical plant blast

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasem offered condolences to Chinese people and government over a deadly blast in a chemical plant which killed more than 60 people.

In a Saturday statement, Ghasemi expressed deepest sympathies to Chinese nation and people over the tragic explosion, also wishing swift recovery for those injured.

A powerful blast at a chemical plant in the city of Yancheng, located in China's eastern Jiangsu province claimed lives of 64 people. 28 people are believed to be missing after the incident

Cao Lubao, the mayor of Yancheng, said Saturday that 617 people had asked for medical assistance after the incident, including 523 people who had sustained various injuries due to the blast. Cao noted that 143 people were still receiving medical treatment on Saturday.

MAH/IRN83251949

News Code 143601

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News