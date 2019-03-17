Iran offers sympathy to Zimbabwe over deadly storm

In a statement on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi voiced his deepest regret over the tragic incident and offered sympathy to the government and nation of Zimbabwe, as well as the bereaved families of the victims.

A tropical storm, called Cyclone Idai, swept away bridges and homes in eastern Zimbabwe on Friday, killing at least 31 people and wounding dozens of others.

The storm has cut off power and communications in parts of Manicaland province on the border with Mozambique. Over 100 people have been reported missing.

