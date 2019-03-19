  1. Culture
19 March 2019 - 13:29

‘Limit’ wins Best Director at Global Short Film Awards

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Limit’ directed by Javad Daraei has won the Best Director Award at the 2019 Global Short Film Awards in the United States.

'Limit’ is an 8-minute narrative of the life a man in a quiet neighborhood who asks for help from local people, until someone suddenly enters his home.

Javad Daraei’s short film is a spiritual adaption that employs novel metaphors to depict the hardships for people with disability.

Global Short Film Awards, established in 2015, recognizes excellence in short films under 15 minutes long in a variety of subjects. 

