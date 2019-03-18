‘Oblivion’ goes to India’s We Care Filmfest.

‘Oblivion' narrates the story of a woman who tries everything she can to make her husband’s life worth living despite Alzheimer’s.

The short film managed to snatch an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in the US.

The We Care Film Festival is an effort by the Indian organization Brotherhood, in partnership with UNESCO, to raise awareness and to dispel stereotypes about disabilities through the medium of films. The festival is aimed at giving a fillip to the rights-based approach where persons with disability are considered persons first, according to the event's website.

