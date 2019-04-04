  1. Politics
4 April 2019 - 10:56

Next Astana talks on Syria planned for April 25-26

Next Astana talks on Syria planned for April 25-26

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – The next round of the Astana-format Syrian settlement talks has been planned to be held in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on April 25-26, a senior Kazakh official said.

"We have not received the official [confirmation] but we are currently receiving preliminary information that [the talks will be held] on April 25-26," Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

The previous round of the Astana talks was held in Kazakhstan in February with the attendance of representatives from Syria, Iran, Russia and Turkey.

MNA/SPUTNIK

News Code 143757

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News