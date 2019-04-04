Next Astana talks on Syria planned for April 25-26

"We have not received the official [confirmation] but we are currently receiving preliminary information that [the talks will be held] on April 25-26," Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

The previous round of the Astana talks was held in Kazakhstan in February with the attendance of representatives from Syria, Iran, Russia and Turkey.

MNA/SPUTNIK