EEAS secretary general to travel to Iran this week

The Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Helga Maria Schmid, is travelling today, June 12, on an official visit to countries in the Persian Gulf starting with the United Arab Emirates followed by Oman, Qatar and Iran. The visit will take place against the backdrop of the prevailing tensions in the region. It will be an opportunity to underline the call of the European Union to defuse regional tensions, find ways towards de-escalation and promote dialogue, according to the statement.

As part of the EU efforts to promote stability in the region, the visit will also aim at discussing the preservation of the nuclear deal with Iran, which continues to be a key element of the non-proliferation architecture and a key pillar of security, both globally and in the region, the statement adds.

The visit will be an occasion to discuss bilateral relations as well as other regional issues of common concern.

ZZ/PR